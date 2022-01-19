Ludhiana cops crack down on modified silencers on bikes

Now, think twice before installing modified silencers, which emit a gunshot-like cracking sound, on your Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles, as cops are cracking down on offenders and dealers.

As part of their drive, cops will be carrying out surprise checks at shops selling or fitting modified silencers on vehicles.

Saying that the sound emitted by the modified silencers often creates panic amid residents, who fear that a gunshot has been discharged, assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Traffic Zone 2) Karnail Singh held a meeting with spare parts dealers and warned them against selling the banned silencers.

Over the past two days, the police have issued challans to 28 violators, and have asked them to name the seller of the modified silencer. The ACP said that action will also be taken against the mechanic for fitting silencers on the vehicles.

In a similar drive, cops had issued 1,523 challans to offenders in two months in 2021. Such silencers are available in the city at different spare part shops at very reasonable prices.

RTI activist Rohit Sabharwal had raised the issue in 2021 and had also filed a contempt petition before court. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had issued a notice of motion to Ludhiana police commissioner in a petition pertaining to plying of Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles in the city without properly fitted silencers in April 2021.