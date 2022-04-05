Ludhiana cops get birthday greetings from Punjab CM

From now on, the birthdays of police personnel, who regularly navigate dangerous situations to safeguard citizens, will not pass without an acknowledgement from Punjab chief minister and Punjab director general of police .

On Monday, the birthdays of 23 police personnel were made all the more special after Ludhiana commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar wished the cops on their special day, and handed them certificates-cum-greeting cards signed by chief minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP VK Bhawra.

The certificates read: “Today, on your birthday, we congratulate you from the core of our heart and pray that the coming year may bring good health and happiness to you and your family. We also hope that you should perform your duty to serve the people with utmost dedication, hard work, and honesty.”

Bhullar, who wished his staffers “a happy, prosperous, and long life,” said this goodwill gesture will boost the morale of the police force on their birthday.

“Police officers and officials deal with challenging situations on a daily basis. They are sometimes put in violent situations in the course of doing their job of keeping us safe. Remembering them on their birthdays, will go a long way in boosting their morale in recognition of selfless services rendered by them, besides giving a sense of pride to their family members,” he said, adding that the event will be a regular feature. He was also accompanied by additional deputy commissioner of police Pragya Jain.

On April 2, the DGP had issued directions to all commissioners of police, and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) to issue certificates to police personnel on their birthdays.