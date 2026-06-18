Ludhiana cops tighten norms for scrap dealers

In a bid to curb the trade of stolen goods and check environmental violations, the Ludhiana police commissionerate has issued fresh directions for scrap dealers, making it mandatory for them to maintain detailed records of all transactions.

The directions came into force immediately and will remain effective for two months. (HT File)

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Additional commissioner of police Rupinder Singh has issued an order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. The directions came into force immediately and will remain effective for two months.

Under the order, scrap dealers must maintain registers containing details of sellers and buyers, including addresses, descriptions of goods purchased and sold, and records of disposal or dismantling. In cases involving scrapped vehicles, dealers must ensure cancellation of the vehicle’s registration certificate through the competent transport authority.

Police said the absence of proper records often makes it difficult to trace stolen property, adding that electrical equipment, transformers, vehicle parts and machinery are frequently disposed of through scrap channels. The order prohibits the purchase, sale or dismantling of stolen or unauthorised goods. It also seeks to curb the burning of scrap material, citing environmental concerns.

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{{^usCountry}} All scrap shops, existing and new, must obtain clearances from the pollution control board, electricity board, fire brigade and municipal corporation. Compliance will be monitored through monthly inspections by assistant deputy commissioners of police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All scrap shops, existing and new, must obtain clearances from the pollution control board, electricity board, fire brigade and municipal corporation. Compliance will be monitored through monthly inspections by assistant deputy commissioners of police. {{/usCountry}}

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