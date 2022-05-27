Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Councillor, owners sit before JCB to stop MC from taking action against ‘illegal’ building
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Councillor, owners sit before JCB to stop MC from taking action against ‘illegal’ building

The owners of the building — relatives of the councillor — opposed the demolition drive claiming that only residential construction was being done at the spot, and they had also submitted an affidavit with the Ludhiana MC regarding the same
The Ludhiana MC team organised the demolition drive after receiving a complaint against the building being constructed in the residential area (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 27, 2022 11:19 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) councillor (ward number 38) Kuldeep Bitta and owners of an alleged illegal commercial building on Friday sat before a JCB (earth-mover) in a bid to stop the municipal corporation (MC) from taking action against the building being constructed in the Model Town area (near post office).

The owners of the building — relatives of the councillor — opposed the demolition drive claiming that only residential construction was being done at the spot, and they had also submitted an affidavit with the MC regarding the same.

The police deployed with the MC team had to intervene to control the situation. Senior town planner (STP) SS Bindra also reached the spot. The MC teams demolished the illegal portion of the building in the presence of police force.

The MC team organised the demolition drive after receiving a complaint against the building being constructed in the residential area. Also, the owner had covered the house line area illegally. House line area is a certain portion in front of the house, which has to be left open as per the building bye-laws.

RELATED STORIES

Bitta said a residential building is being constructed at the site, and they have also got the building plan approved for the same. “An affidavit has already been filed with the MC that no commercial construction will be done at the site. The MC has demolished the building illegally just on the basis of a fake complaint filed by a resident of the area,” he added.

“I will take up the matter with MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal on May 30, and will seek action against the concerned officials of the building branch,” Bitta said.

Meanwhile, the officials of the building branch said action was taken against the house line violation.

Assistant town planner (ATP) MS Bedi said the area residents had complained to MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal that a commercial building was being constructed in the residential area.

Bedi said, “The owner gave an affidavit stating that no commercial construction will be done at the site, but there were still a few other violations such as house line violation etc. The MC has demolished the illegal portion. If the owner tries to construct shops at the site, the MC will take action against the same.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP