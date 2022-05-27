Ludhiana | Councillor, owners sit before JCB to stop MC from taking action against ‘illegal’ building

Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) councillor (ward number 38) Kuldeep Bitta and owners of an alleged illegal commercial building on Friday sat before a JCB (earth-mover) in a bid to stop the municipal corporation (MC) from taking action against the building being constructed in the Model Town area (near post office).

The owners of the building — relatives of the councillor — opposed the demolition drive claiming that only residential construction was being done at the spot, and they had also submitted an affidavit with the MC regarding the same.

The police deployed with the MC team had to intervene to control the situation. Senior town planner (STP) SS Bindra also reached the spot. The MC teams demolished the illegal portion of the building in the presence of police force.

The MC team organised the demolition drive after receiving a complaint against the building being constructed in the residential area. Also, the owner had covered the house line area illegally. House line area is a certain portion in front of the house, which has to be left open as per the building bye-laws.

Bitta said a residential building is being constructed at the site, and they have also got the building plan approved for the same. “An affidavit has already been filed with the MC that no commercial construction will be done at the site. The MC has demolished the building illegally just on the basis of a fake complaint filed by a resident of the area,” he added.

“I will take up the matter with MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal on May 30, and will seek action against the concerned officials of the building branch,” Bitta said.

Meanwhile, the officials of the building branch said action was taken against the house line violation.

Assistant town planner (ATP) MS Bedi said the area residents had complained to MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal that a commercial building was being constructed in the residential area.

Bedi said, “The owner gave an affidavit stating that no commercial construction will be done at the site, but there were still a few other violations such as house line violation etc. The MC has demolished the illegal portion. If the owner tries to construct shops at the site, the MC will take action against the same.”