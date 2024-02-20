Ludhiana couple gets 10-year RI for drug peddling

A local court on Tuesday sentenced a couple for 10 years rigorous imprisonment for drug peddling. Judge (special court) Shiv Mohan Garg also imposed a fine of ₹ 10,000 each on the convicts. (HT File Photo)

Judge (special court) Shiv Mohan Garg also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 each on the convicts.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Anti-narcotic wing of Special Task Force (STF) had arrested Paramjit Singh of Kul Gehna village of Sidhwan Bet and his wife Sarabjit Kaur for drug peddling and recovered 500 gm heroin from their possession.

A case under section 22 of NDPS Act was lodged against them at Meharban police station on April 21, 2017.

According to the prosecution, the police had signaled a car to stop, but the driver had tried to escape after breaking barricades. The police team managed to arrest the accused and found 500 gm heroin hidden in the armrest of the car when they were frisked.