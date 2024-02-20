 Ludhiana couple gets 10-year RI for drug peddling - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana couple gets 10-year RI for drug peddling

Ludhiana couple gets 10-year RI for drug peddling

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 20, 2024 10:59 PM IST

Anti-narcotic wing of Special Task Force (STF) had arrested Paramjit Singh of Kul Gehna village of Sidhwan Bet and his wife Sarabjit Kaur for drug peddling and recovered 500 gm heroin from their possession

A local court on Tuesday sentenced a couple for 10 years rigorous imprisonment for drug peddling.

Judge (special court) Shiv Mohan Garg also imposed a fine of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 each on the convicts. (HT File Photo)
Judge (special court) Shiv Mohan Garg also imposed a fine of 10,000 each on the convicts. (HT File Photo)

Judge (special court) Shiv Mohan Garg also imposed a fine of 10,000 each on the convicts.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Anti-narcotic wing of Special Task Force (STF) had arrested Paramjit Singh of Kul Gehna village of Sidhwan Bet and his wife Sarabjit Kaur for drug peddling and recovered 500 gm heroin from their possession.

A case under section 22 of NDPS Act was lodged against them at Meharban police station on April 21, 2017.

According to the prosecution, the police had signaled a car to stop, but the driver had tried to escape after breaking barricades. The police team managed to arrest the accused and found 500 gm heroin hidden in the armrest of the car when they were frisked.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On