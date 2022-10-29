Ludhiana: Couple posing as customers steal gold chain from jewellery showroom

Posing as customers, a couple stole a gold chain weighing around 24gm from the showroom of Kalyan Jewellers on Rani Jhansi Road in Ghumar Mandi, Ludhiana police said on Saturday.

The accused replaced the gold chain with a similar looking item of lesser value to avoid the attention of employees of the showroom.

The Division Number 8 police have registered a first information report (FIR) against the unidentified accused.

The case has been lodged by Balaji, manager of the showroom.

In his complaint, Balaji mentioned that on September 29, a couple posing as customers came at their showroom and asked the salesperson to show gold chains.

“The accused stole a 24gm gold chain from the box and replaced it with a 6gm chain. We did not notice it and the couple left the shop without buying anything. After some days, when we were checking the stock, it came to our notice that one of the gold chains was replaced,” he said.

“We scanned the footage of CCTV cameras and found the couple replacing the gold chain,” he added.

Sub-inspector Bhajan Singh said the accused were wearing masks due to which their faces were not captured in the surveillance cameras.

“The police are scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed outside the showroom to trace the accused,” he added.

The FIR has been registered under Section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified accused.