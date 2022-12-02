Ludhiana court bomb blast main conspirator sent to 7-day remand

Mohali

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Mohali on Friday sent the main conspirator behind the Ludhiana court bomb blast, Harpreet Singh, alias “Happy Malaysia”, to seven-day remand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Happy, a resident of Amritsar who was carrying a reward of ₹10 lakh, was arrested by the NIA from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Thursday shortly after he arrived at the airport from Kuala Lumpur, the NIA spokesperson said. He was arrested in a case relating to bomb blast in the Ludhiana court building in December last year, which left one person dead and six others injured. The case was initially registered on December 23, 2021, in Ludhiana and re-registered by the NIA on January 13 this year.

“Investigations revealed that Happy, an associate of Pakistan-based self-styled chief of International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) Lakhbir Singh Rode, was one of the conspirators of the Ludhiana court blast, along with Rode,” the spokesperson said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Acting on the directions of Rode, he coordinated the delivery of custom-made improvised explosive device (IED), which had been sent from Pakistan to his India-based associates, that was used in the Ludhiana court blast,” the spokesperson added.

The NIA said Happy was involved and wanted in various cases, including smuggling of explosives, arms and narcotics. Earlier, the NIA had declared a reward of ₹10 lakh on Happy against whom a non-bailable warrant from the special NIA court had been issued and a lookout circular was opened.