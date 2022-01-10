Ludhiana court complex blast: Now, iron gate to block passage leading to DC office

After plugging all the key routes leading to district court complex and police commissioner’s office, an iron gate is being installed to seal the passage leading towards the deputy commissioner’s office.

On Sunday, several workers were seem digging the earth and welding the iron gate. Officials say the gate is being erected to strengthen security after the bomb blast at the Ludhiana district court complex, and to prevent crowding at the DC office, which witnesses a heavy footfall.

The workers said they have been asked to wrap up the project within two days.

Security bolstered

On December 27, the passage and the main door of the regional transport office (RTO), which led to the district court complex, were sealed. The door was primarily used to present persons facing trial under Sections 107 (which pertains to the powers vested with an executive magistrate who may order detaining a person, he thinks, could commit a breach of peace or disturb the public tranquillity), and 151 (prevention of commission of cognizable offences) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

A notice was pasted on the wall redirecting litigants to appear from the main door of the police commissioner’s office. The door leading from the district excise and taxation department towards the district court complex was also sealed. It was primarily used by excise and taxation lawyers.

On December 29, all passages leading to the police commissioner’s office from the deputy commissioner’s office were sealed.

People are only allowed to enter the district complex from the main door of the deputy commissioner’s office where a door frame metal detector (DFMD) has been installed. Similar security arrangements have been made at the entrance of the district court complex.