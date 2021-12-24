Ludhiana court complex blast: Nurses suspend strike to treat two injured

Nurses at the civil hospital suspended their eight-day strike to tend to two of those who were injured in the district court complex blast on Thursday and admitted to the emergency ward.

Soon after the blast was reported, health department officials led by civil surgeon SP Singh reached the civil hospital and the nurses were approached so that the injured can get the required treatment.

Around 200 nurses across the district have been on strike against the state government since December 16 over recommendations of the 6th pay commission and demand for payment of allowances. The working of the hospital has been hit badly and is dependent on contractual staff and final year nursing students of Mohan Dai Oswal hospital.

District president of the nurses association, Asha, said, “The strike was suspended on Thursday as emergency services had to be provided to the injured. Few nurses are working in the emergency only. The strike will continue and it was suspended just to treat the injured in the blast.”

Meanwhile, civil surgeon Dr Singh said that all arrangements were made at the civil hospital and only two injured women were admitted. They are both stable and currently undergoing treatment.