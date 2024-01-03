Ludhiana: Court rejects bail plea of two ex-registrars in fake D-Pharmacy certificates case

The court of additional sessions judge Ajit Atri on Wednesday has dismissed the regular bail application of Parveen Kumar Bhardwaj and Dr Tejvir Singh, ex-registrars of Punjab Pharmacy Council, lodged in the jail in a fake D-Pharmacy certificates case. Court rejects bail plea of two ex-registrars in fake D-Pharmacy certificates case. (Shutterstock)

The vigilance bureau had arrested the accused, including former registrars Parveen Kumar Bhardwaj and Dr Tejbir Singh, and superintendent Ashok Kumar, on December 8, 2023, for operating a nexus of fake D-Pharmacy certificates.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating ), 465 (forgery), 466 (forgery of record of court or of public register), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 120B (criminal conspiracy) the Indian Penal Code was lodged against the accused at Vigilance Bureau police station. The court on December 9 had ordered to send them to Ludhiana Central Jail.

The vigilance bureau had brought the three accused on a production warrant on December 15, 2023, for further questioning.

Senior superintendent of police Ravinder Pal Singh stated that during investigation, Sections 409, 467 of the IPC, Sections 7, 7A, 8 , 13 (1) read with 13(2) the Prevention of Corruption Act were added in the FIR. Apart from the accused, the vigilance bureau had arrested nine chemists for obtaining fake D-Pharmacy certificates in collusion with the accused.