Ludhiana: Covid patients’ samples return negative for Omicron variant

Officials of the Ludhiana health department informed that the samples of covid patients sent for genome sequencing have returned negative of Omicron variant .
The nine people, who tested positive on December 5 in Ludhiana , were neither NRIs nor did they have a history of international travel. (REUTERS)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 01:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The samples of coronavirus patients sent for genome sequencing in the face of threat from the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus have returned negative so far, officials of the health department said on Monday.

An official, who wished to remain anonymous, said the patients were found to be suffering from the delta variant of the virus. However, some genome sequencing reports are still pending.

The nine people, who tested positive on December 5, were neither NRIs nor did they have a history of international travel. The patients are from different parts of the district and are suffering from symptoms typical of the coronavirus disease. They have been quarantined.

Meanwhile, one more person tested positive for Covid on Monday. The district has, so far, logged 87,681 infections, of which 85,544 patients were able to recover, and 2,111 have succumbed.

There are, at present, 26 active Covid cases in the district, of which 21 are under home isolation, four are admitted at private hospitals and one patient is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital.

RELATED STORIES

Three more down with dengue fever (BOX)

Ludhiana Three more dengue cases were reported in the district on Monday.

The new infections have taken the case count to 1,817, of which 1,337 cases were reported from the city alone. While one case was reported from Jagraon, one infection each was reported from Sahnewal and Payal.

