Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana crime| Doctor couple out on a stroll attacked, robbed of 2,500
chandigarh news

Ludhiana crime| Doctor couple out on a stroll attacked, robbed of 2,500

The doctor couple said they had gone towards Ladhowal to click pictures of sunset and nature when two miscreants turned up at the spot, and one of them attacked them with a sharp-edged weapon before snatching the wallet
The doctor was able to click the picture of one of the accused, which he has handed over to the Ludhiana police. He suffered severe head injuries in the attack. (HT File/Representational image)
Published on Feb 23, 2022 01:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A city-based doctor couple was assaulted with sharp-edged weapons and robbed of 2,500 cash, when they were out for a stroll in Bagga Kalan village of Ladhowal on Monday evening.

Complainant Dr Daljit Singh, 54, of Basant Avenue, Dugri, who is a surgeon, said that he, along with his wife Gunamrit Kaur, a gynecologist, had gone towards Ladhowal to click pictures of sunset and nature. As they were busy clicking pictures, two miscreants turned up at the spot, and one of them attacked Dr Singh with a sharp-edged weapon. The accused then snatched his wallet, containing 2,500 cash.

Dr Singh was able to click the picture of one of the accused, which he has handed over to the police. He suffered severe head injuries in the attack.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Raj Kumar, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 379-B (snatched) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified accused.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP