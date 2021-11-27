Ludhiana crockery store owner booked for beating up wife, daughter

A crockery shop owner was booked for beating up his wife and daughter after the couple quarreled over his extramarital affair on Friday.

The complainant, Harmeet Kaur, 40, alleged that her husband, Paramjit Singh of Metro Road, was romantically involved with his employee, and when she objected to the same, he assaulted her. Singh also thrashed his daughter when she intervened.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the complainant and her daughter raised the alarm, their neighbours came to their rescue.

Head constable Kuldeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case had been registered under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against Paramjit Singh. A hunt is on for his arrest.

Dugri man assaults wife, booked

In another case, a man and his family were booked for thrashing his wife on Friday.

The complainant, Tarranjeet Kaur, 39, said she had gotten married to Prabhjot Singh on December 5, 2012. She alleged that Prabhjot Singh was addicted to drugs and on November 25, her husband, mother-in-law Rajinder Kaur and relatives Arvinder Singh and his wife Harinder Kaur had assaulted her after an argument.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Assistant sub-inspector Surinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case had been registered under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. No arrest has been made so far.