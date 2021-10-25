Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Crop loss reported in several parts, may cause veggie prices to soar

Farmers in Khanna rued that the standing crop in their fields were completely flattened by the unseasonal rain
The flattened potato crop in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Updated on Oct 25, 2021 12:47 AM IST
By Mohit Khanna, Ludhiana

Incessant rains coupled with strong winds caused crop loss in several parts of Ludhiana, particularly in Khanna, Samrala and Machhiwara on Sunday.

Market experts said this is likely to lead to a rise in vegetable prices in the coming days.

Farmers in Khanna rued that the standing crop in their fields were completely flattened by the unseasonal rain. In Samrala and Machhiwara, vegetable farmers lamented that the unexpected change in weather destroyed their potato crop.

Nachattar Singh, a farmer from Lalhari Kallan, said “Rain has washed away our potato crop. Farmers who were yet to harvest their rice crop have also suffered heavy losses.”

At the grain markets in Khanna and Ludhiana, farmers were seen anxiously trying to save their grains from getting drenched by trying to cover it with plastic.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader from Khanna, Rajinder Singh Benipal said farmers in Naulari, Alipur, Baupur, Bhadla Nicha, Nasrali and Rajewal have suffered massive losses. He said vegetable crops such as spinach, coriander and potato have been completely destroyed.

Surjit Singh, secretary market committee, Khanna, said, “We managed to save 90% of the crop that arrived in the market. We have informed the authorities about damage.”

Harminder Singh, a progressive farmer from Jagraon, said besides damaging the standing crop, the rain has also delayed the harvesting process by another week. “This will leave farmers with a limited window for stubble management and sowing of wheat crop,” said Harminder Singh.

Chief agriculture officer Narinder Singh said the initial survey conducted to assess the crop loss has revealed that about two percent of crops were damaged due to rain, while majority of the matured rice crops have been dislodged due to strong wind and rain.

