Ludhiana crosses milestone of 20 lakh Covid jabs in 8 months

The Ludhiana health department achieved its target to administer 20 lakh coronavirus jabs on Tuesday.

Presiding over an event to mark the milestone at the Civil Hospital, additional deputy commissioner Sandeep Kumar and municipal corporation councillor Mamta Ashu congratulated the health workers for the “remarkable feat”.

Drawing comparison with other districts, Kumar said the vaccination drive had been the fastest in Ludhiana, which will mitigate the impact of the third wave. “The vaccine will be supplied by the Centre, and whenever the stock arrives, it is exhausted in a single day.”

Mamta said more vaccination camps will be held in the district to ensure all eligible beneficiaries are vaccinated.

Assistant civil surgeon Dr Vivek Kumar, senior medical officer Dr Amarjeet Kaur, SMO Dr Randhir Singh Chahal, SMO Dr Harinder Singh Sood, paediatrics specialist Dr Harjeet Singh were also present.

Three fresh cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the total case count to 87,466. There are 14 active cases in the district at present.