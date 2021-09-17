Ludhiana crosses milestone of 25-lakh Covid jabs

Spearheading the fight against the Covid pandemic, Ludhiana, the industrial hub of Punjab, breached yet another milestone of administering 25 lakh jabs against the fatal virus during a mega vaccination drive on Thursday.

Under the drive, vaccination camps were setup at 270 sites across the district. Of the 25 lakh doses, at least half a million were administered the vaccine in the last 15 days.

The target of 10 lakh jabs had been achieved on June 22, the next half-a-million doses on August 1 and 20 lakh doses on August 31.

Presiding over an event to commemorate the achievement at the Civil Hospital, councillor Mamta Ashu and civil surgeon Dr Kiran Gill called the inoculation drive a remarkable milestone in the battle against novel Coronavirus.

“The vaccination rate is the fastest in Ludhiana as compared to other districts of the state and will help tackle the third wave effectively, they said, while congratulating the Covid warriors.

They said more camps will be held in the district to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries are vaccinated before the third wave.

100 Covid-deaths reported in 108 days

With the death of a 35-year-old man from Meharban area, the causality count reached the 2,100 mark on Thursday.

Around 100 virus-induced deaths have been reported in the district in the last 108 days. On June 1, the district had crossed the 2,000 fatalities. Three Covid patients have succumbed to the virus in the last 16 days.

Meanwhile, four more people tested positive for the virus in the district. As many as 87,516 people have been tested positive for the virus so far, while 85,388 have recovered from the virus. There are active 28 patients.