Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | CT University lab develops in-house 3D printer

Ludhiana | CT University lab develops in-house 3D printer

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 27, 2022 10:28 PM IST

The 3D printer developed by CT University , Ludhiana, can deliver high quality, composite ready performance in compact size

Students and faculty of Research and Innovation Centre for Excellence (RICE) lab in CT University, Ludhiana, developed an in-house 3D printer (Representative Photo/HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Students and faculty of Research and Innovation Centre for Excellence (RICE) in CT University developed an in-house 3D printer which can deliver high quality, composite ready performance in compact size.

In-charge of RICE lab Inderjit Singh said, “We have been working on this emerging technology from day one, we wanted to introduce our own in-house built machine, it gave students an opportunity not only to design their imaginations, but have them in their hands within a few hours of 3D printing at our rapid prototyping lab.”

He said the machine has a modular design with a heated bed and chamber, with a precision of 100 microns and is Industry 4.0 ready with a number of features. “In our lab we offer ultra-modern makerspace for the students of different domains, hosting additive manufacturing machinery, CNC machines and high-quality hand tools.

Students also showcased complex designed models and parts which have been manufactured on the 3D printers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP