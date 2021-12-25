Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | CT University organises ‘Tarang,’ inter school competition
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | CT University organises ‘Tarang,’ inter school competition

School of Design and Innovation lifted the overall trophy at inter-school competition ‘Tarang’ organised by CT University; 1st Runner up trophy was shared by School of Engineering and Technology with School of Law; the 2nd runner up prize was bagged by the School of Healthcare
Performances by International, North-East, South and Punjabi students portrayed India’s social diversity at inter-school competition ‘Tarang’ organised by CT University, Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
Updated on Dec 25, 2021 03:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana: CT University organised an inter-school competition ‘Tarang’ on Friday.

School of Management Studies, School of Humanities and Physical Education, School of Law, School of Engineering and Technology, School of Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Sciences, School of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, School of Hotel Management, Airlines and Tourism and School of Design and Innovation participated in the event.

Performances by International, North-East, South and Punjabi students portrayed India’s social diversity.The students participated in mulltiple events, including skit, poetry, solo singing, solo dance, group dance, photography, debate, slogan writing and many more.

The overall trophy was lifted by School of Design and Innovation. While, 1st Runner up trophy was shared by School of Engineering and Technology with School of Law; the 2nd runner up prize was bagged by the School of Healthcare.

CT University vice-chancellor Harsh Sadawarti said, “These events bring out the best of potential in students. The events within campus motivates students to prepare for National level events. Also, students can tap their unexplored sides.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Christmas 2021
National Consumer Rights Day 2021
Merry Christmas
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP