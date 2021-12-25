Ludhiana | CT University organises ‘Tarang,’ inter school competition

Ludhiana: CT University organised an inter-school competition ‘Tarang’ on Friday.

School of Management Studies, School of Humanities and Physical Education, School of Law, School of Engineering and Technology, School of Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Sciences, School of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, School of Hotel Management, Airlines and Tourism and School of Design and Innovation participated in the event.

Performances by International, North-East, South and Punjabi students portrayed India’s social diversity.The students participated in mulltiple events, including skit, poetry, solo singing, solo dance, group dance, photography, debate, slogan writing and many more.

The overall trophy was lifted by School of Design and Innovation. While, 1st Runner up trophy was shared by School of Engineering and Technology with School of Law; the 2nd runner up prize was bagged by the School of Healthcare.

CT University vice-chancellor Harsh Sadawarti said, “These events bring out the best of potential in students. The events within campus motivates students to prepare for National level events. Also, students can tap their unexplored sides.”