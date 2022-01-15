Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | CT University takes a dive into Kashmiri culture

‘Milchaar – A Kashmir Night’ fun-filled with activities such as singing, fashion show, rap, poetry, fun games was organised by CT University on January 13
The event, Milchaar, which was organised at CT University in Ludhiana commenced with a Kashmiri folk dance called Roff. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Jan 15, 2022 12:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

CT University organised event ‘Milchaar – A Kashmir Night’ on January 13, hosted by University students.

The event commenced with Kashmiri folk dance called Roff, followed by multiple performances including singing, fashion show, rap, poetry, fun games and concluded with serving Kashimiri food and its famous drink Kahwa.

Chief guest Harsh Sadawarti, vice-chancellor, CT University, said, “In order to bind whole world as one family, the manifestation of cultural harmony and such activities proves to be useful.”

