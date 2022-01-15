Ludhiana | CT University takes a dive into Kashmiri culture

CT University organised event ‘Milchaar – A Kashmir Night’ on January 13, hosted by University students.

The event commenced with Kashmiri folk dance called Roff, followed by multiple performances including singing, fashion show, rap, poetry, fun games and concluded with serving Kashimiri food and its famous drink Kahwa.

Chief guest Harsh Sadawarti, vice-chancellor, CT University, said, “In order to bind whole world as one family, the manifestation of cultural harmony and such activities proves to be useful.”