Ludhiana: CT University Wushu Players to represent India in Greece

Ludhiana CT University's Yash Kadian and Surender Singh to represent India at the 6th Acropolis International Wushu Open Tournament in Athens in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Two students from CT University have been selected to represent India at the Acropolis International Wushu Open Tournament, scheduled to be held in Athens, Greece.

Yash Kadian and Surender Singh will compete in the sixth edition of the international championship, which is expected to see participation from top Wushu athletes from several countries. The tournament provides a major platform for martial artists to display their skills and compete at the global level.

The selection of both athletes comes after their strong performances in national-level competitions and months of rigorous training.

The Acropolis International Wushu Open Tournament, held in the historic city of Athens, is considered one of the prominent events in the global Wushu calendar. The championship attracts talented martial artists from around the world and offers them an opportunity to test their abilities against international competitors.

Congratulating the athletes, Gurdeep Singh, head of the sports department at CT University, said their achievement has brought pride to the university. He said the players’ consistent hard work, discipline and determination helped them reach this milestone and earn the chance to represent the country on the international stage.