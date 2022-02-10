Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana customs officials catch Sharjah passenger smuggling 18 gold biscuits
chandigarh news

Ludhiana customs officials catch Sharjah passenger smuggling 18 gold biscuits

The passenger was trying to cross the green channel (the passage to be taken by arriving passengers who have no goods to declare) when he was caught by the customs officials with 18 gold biscuits
The gold biscuits seized by the Ludhiana customs officials from Chandigarh international airport. (HT Photo)
The gold biscuits seized by the Ludhiana customs officials from Chandigarh international airport. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 01:05 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Officials of the Ludhiana customs commissionerate, deployed at the Chandigarh International Airport, Mohali, recovered 18 gold biscuits, valued to be around 1.03 crore, from a passenger who landed from Sharjah on Tuesday.

The passenger was trying to cross the green channel (the passage to be taken by arriving passengers who have no goods to declare) when he was caught.

On checking, customs officials recovered 18 gold biscuits, weighing 2,100 grams, concealed in a white medical tape.

The passenger was immediately arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

It is the second major recovery by the Ludhiana customs staff this year. On January 28, they had found a pouch taped in the cavity of the lavatory in the aircraft. On examining, 220.840 gms of gold, valued at approximately 10 lakh, was recovered.

On January 4, the customs staff intercepted a lady passenger trying to cross the green channel with 22 carat gold jewellery, weighing 97.52gm. A total recovery of duty and penalty amounting to 1,83,258 was made from her under the Customs Act, 1962.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out