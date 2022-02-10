Ludhiana customs officials catch Sharjah passenger smuggling 18 gold biscuits

Officials of the Ludhiana customs commissionerate, deployed at the Chandigarh International Airport, Mohali, recovered 18 gold biscuits, valued to be around ₹1.03 crore, from a passenger who landed from Sharjah on Tuesday.

The passenger was trying to cross the green channel (the passage to be taken by arriving passengers who have no goods to declare) when he was caught.

On checking, customs officials recovered 18 gold biscuits, weighing 2,100 grams, concealed in a white medical tape.

The passenger was immediately arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

It is the second major recovery by the Ludhiana customs staff this year. On January 28, they had found a pouch taped in the cavity of the lavatory in the aircraft. On examining, 220.840 gms of gold, valued at approximately ₹10 lakh, was recovered.

On January 4, the customs staff intercepted a lady passenger trying to cross the green channel with 22 carat gold jewellery, weighing 97.52gm. A total recovery of duty and penalty amounting to ₹1,83,258 was made from her under the Customs Act, 1962.