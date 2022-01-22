Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana dairy farmer loses 3 buffaloes to burglars
chandigarh news

Ludhiana dairy farmer loses 3 buffaloes to burglars

The Ludhiana police on January 21 lodged an FIR against unidentified burglars, who stole three buffaloes of a dairy farmer in Boparai Khurd village, Raikot
The burglars had barged in the house, in Ludhiana, after breaking open the main door and fled with three buffaloes. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Updated on Jan 22, 2022 11:34 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Sadar police of Raikot on January 21 lodged an FIR against unidentified accused, who stole three buffaloes of a dairy farmer in Boparai Khurd village, Raikot.

Dairy farmer Ranjit Singh said he has four buffaloes and sells milk for earning. On intervening nights of January 18 and January 19, a thud woke him up, after which he checked cattle shed and found three buffaloes missing. The accused had barged in the house after breaking open the main door.

Assistant sub-inspector Balwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 457 (house-breaking by night) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the unidentified.

The police suspect involvement of cattle smugglers in the crime.

