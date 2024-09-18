Ludhiana: Damaged safety walls on Sutlej bridges a risk

The damaged and missing safety walls on the bridge above the Satluj river, near the Ladhowal toll plaza, are posing a major safety risk to thousands of commuters traveling between Ludhiana and Jalandhar. Despite collecting significant toll fees, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has failed to address this issue. Safety walls are damaged or missing from the bridges on Sutlej River near the Ladhowal toll plaza in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

According to the toll plaza manager, around 40,000 vehicles cross this bridge daily, yet the safety walls, damaged in multiple spots, have not been repaired since the bridge was constructed in 2009.

Although road repair work has been carried out several times, no attention has been given to the deteriorating safety walls. Additionally, some streetlights on the bridge are not functioning, making the situation worse.

Jasdeep Singh, a daily commuter, expressed his concerns, saying, “It is very dangerous to cross this bridge. The safety walls are missing or broken in many areas, and I fear the structure might also be weakening. The authorities must conduct a safety audit and repair the bridge, as thousands of commuters rely on it every day.”

Another commuter, Jai Kishan, criticized the lack of maintenance despite the high toll charges. “The toll tax generates around ₹1 crore every day, yet the bridge repairs would only cost a few lakhs. It’s been years, and nothing has been done,” he said.

Farmer Jaspal Grewal also raised safety concerns, especially during nighttime. “In the evening, people drive fast, and with the missing safety slabs, there’s a high chance of accidents,” he added.

Repeated attempts to contact Priyanka, Project Director of NHAI, for comments were unsuccessful. The situation highlights the need for urgent action to prevent potential accidents on this vital bridge.