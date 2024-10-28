Ludhiana: DAV College of Education wins zone-6 youth fest

The Annual Panjab University Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival for Education for zone-6 concluded at GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar. After four days of various competitions, DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur emerged as the overall champion. BCM College of Education, Ludhiana, took home the first runner-up trophy, while Dev Samaj College of Education, Chandigarh, secured the second runner-up trophy. Students perform on last day of PU zonal youth festival at GHG College in Ludhiana on Monday. (Hindustan Times)

The festival celebrated the creativity and cultural heritage of students from various colleges, with the final day filled with lively performances and displays. Students demonstrated skills in traditional arts and crafts such as guddian patole making, paranda making, and tokri making, along with musical forms like vaar singing, kali singing and kavishri.

Raikot MLA Hakam Singh Thekedar attended as the chief guest in the morning, expressing the importance of cultural events in fostering well-rounded personalities. District education officer (secondary) Dimple Madan served as the chief guest in the afternoon, commending students on their dedication and emphasising the need to preserve cultural heritage in today’s fast-paced world.

Other notable attendees included Punjab GENCO Limited chairman Navjot Singh Mondair, and BCM Senior Secondary School, Dugri principal Vandana Shahi. They, along with other dignitaries, encouraged students to continue honing their creative and cultural skills.

Highlights from the competition results include Dev Samaj College of Education winning first place in kali singing, followed by Government College of Education, Chandigarh and DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur. AS College of Education topped the kavishri category where DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur grabbed the second spot and Malwa Central College of Education for Women came third. Government College of Education, Chandigarh, excelled in vaar singing and Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Education, Mukerian won chikku making contest. DAV College of Education also achieved top spots in both the heritage quiz and tokri making.