Ludhiana | DAV School felicitates star bowler Aradhya Shukla

Aradhya Shukla a Class 12 student at DAV Scchool, BRS Nagar, Ludhiana. had bagged first position in Punjab Cricket Association U-23 state championship
DAV School, BRS Nagar, Ludhiana, felicitated the school’s star bowler Aradhya Shukla. (HT Photo)
Published on May 16, 2022 12:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The physical education department of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, on Saturday felicitated its Class 12 student Aradhya Shukla for bagging first position in Punjab Cricket Association U-23 state championship.

Shukla led the fast-bowling department for the Ludhiana team and took a total of 15 wickets in six matches. His best bowling spell of six wickets conceding 54 runs came against the Mohali team.

His coach Amandeep Singh said Shukla, at the age of 17, could bowl at the speed of 130/hr regularly. He also represented Punjab’s U-19 team in Vinoo Mankad Trophy and was twice selected for the Ranji Trophy camp last year at PCA stadium, Mohali.

