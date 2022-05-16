Ludhiana | DAV School felicitates star bowler Aradhya Shukla

The physical education department of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, on Saturday felicitated its Class 12 student Aradhya Shukla for bagging first position in Punjab Cricket Association U-23 state championship.

Shukla led the fast-bowling department for the Ludhiana team and took a total of 15 wickets in six matches. His best bowling spell of six wickets conceding 54 runs came against the Mohali team.

His coach Amandeep Singh said Shukla, at the age of 17, could bowl at the speed of 130/hr regularly. He also represented Punjab’s U-19 team in Vinoo Mankad Trophy and was twice selected for the Ranji Trophy camp last year at PCA stadium, Mohali.