Ludhiana | Day after debt-ridden trader ends life, 21 booked for abetment to suicide

A day after a trader ended his life, after allegedly being humiliated by some persons whom he owed money to, police have booked 21 persons for abetment to suicide.

The accused had allegedly taken away two of his cars in lieu of the outstanding loan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The FIR has been registered on the statement of the victim’s son.

The accused have been identified as Navin Bhatia, Madaan, Rahul, Anuj Narang, Dinesh Nautia, Shanty, Boby Chopra, Amit, Poonam Bhandhari, Harjap, Khurana, Pooja Kotisan, Abhishek Saini, Harminder Singh, Ashok Thapar and Naman Jain. The owners of Om Knitwears, Goyal Knitwears, DS Knitwear and Mahinder Hosiery have also been booked, but not by name as the victim’s son was not aware of their names.

In his statement to the police, the victim’s son said that due to the pandemic-induced lockdown, his father had suffered losses in his business. He was under debt, and struggling to repay the lenders.

The lenders had been threatening him for a long time, and on Thursday, they took away his Honda Jazz and Hyundai Creta cars. Upset over this, his father ended his life on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurpreet Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.