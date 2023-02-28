Ludhiana: Day-old girl found abandoned, FIR filed

A day-old girl was found abandoned in the middle of a street in Sant Enclave on Dhandra road in Dugri by locals, who heard the infant’s cries and came to her rescue, police said on Tuesday.

A local heard the cries of the girl and found her lying in the middle of the road in Ludhiana. (Getty images)

Shashi Saxena, a resident of Sant Enclave, said that on Monday, he heard cries of a baby and when he came outside, he was shocked to see a baby girl lying on the road with no clothes on her. He along with his neighbour Kanwalpreet Singh rushed the newborn to Deep Hospital, where she was hospitalised. Her condition is stated to be stable.

An FIR under the section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under twelve years, by parent or person having care of it) of the IPC has been filed at Dugri police station against unidentified persons.

Inspector Madhu Bala, SHO at Dugri police station, said that after they received the information that a newborn was found abandoned, they rushed to hospital. He said that according to doctors, the girl is merely a day old. The inspector said that the police are checking nearby CCTVs to identify persons who abandoned the baby. The police have scanned some CCTVs in which a person was seen throwing something from the roof of a house, but it is not clear if the person has thrown the baby as the she has no injuries.

The inspector further said that a police team has been deployed in the hospital. The baby will be handed over to an orphanage, he said.