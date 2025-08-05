Ludhiana: Days after factory worker dies in accident, two booked

A tragic incident at a hosiery factory in the Tibba area claimed the life of a 42-year-old woman worker, whose dupatta got entangled in a running machine during work hours, causing severe injuries. She succumbed to her injuries two days later. The police have booked the factory’s owner and manager on charges of negligence. The deceased is survived by her husband and five children. (HT photo for representation)

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s husband, Shariq, a resident of Raju Colony in Tibba, his wife Anwari had been working as a labourer at the factory in Mahavir Jain Colony for the past three months. On the evening of July 30, at around 7.45pm, she was performing her duties when the dupatta draped over her head got pulled into the machine.

The force of the machine’s pull caused her scalp and hair to be torn off, leaving her critically injured. Fellow workers rushed Anwari to a private hospital, where she remained under treatment but ultimately died on August 1.

Holding the factory authorities responsible, Shariq alleged that the accident occurred due to negligence on the part of the factory owner and manager, who had failed to ensure a safe working environment.

Acting on his complaint, the Tibba police have registered an FIR under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the factory’s unidentified owner and a manager identified as Ajay.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Mahinder Raj, the investigating officer, confirmed that while the owner was not present at the factory when the accident occurred, the manager was on duty. He added that further investigation is underway and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.

