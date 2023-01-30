Ludhiana DC appeals citizens to update their Aadhaar card details

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Monday appealed to the citizens to update their Aadhaar card details by submitting the latest proof of address and proof of identity at the nearest Aadhaar enrollment centres.

The Centre has selected 40 districts on a pilot basis for Aadhaar cards document updation and Ludhiana is one of them.

‘Government had launched Aadhaar nearly 12 years ago. Many citizens have changed their address in these years and have updated their Aadhaar cards, however, there are some who haven’t done it yet; hence, we appeal to all residents to upload their documents as Aadhaar is being used at various places and it is very important to keep it updated,” the DC said.

Further speaking, she added that residents need to revalidate their information by submitting required documents, even though there is no change in their demographic data.

If a mobile number is registered in Aadhaar, residents can avail this service on-line by logging in at https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/.

Jagraon additional deputy commissioner Amit Sareen said the officers from banks, post offices, BSNL, program office, sewa kendras and others must apprise the people about updating their particulars in Aadhar.

“UIDAI had introduced a new functionality of document update in Aadhaar through the document update feature, which was accessible online through myAadhaar portal or at any Aadhaar enrolment centre,” he added.

He said that residents who had enrolled for Aadhaar 8 to 10 years back (Prior to 2015) must update documents.

Special camps would be organised in villages, schools and Anganwari centres (AWCs) so that the population below 18 years could be covered expeditiously in this updation exercise.

A total of 223 Aadhaar kits are available in district besides 26 post offices and 40 Sewa Kendras, where people could easily enroll themselves for Aadhaar card updation.

Meanwhile, Sareen also instructed the officials to plan the camps in a way that people could make their Aadhaar cards easily. He also emphasised proper awareness about camps to ensure larger section of population avail the benefits.