Ludhiana DC asks for declaration of Safe School Vahan policy within a week

In the view of students’ safety, the deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney conducted a meeting with the heads of various schools of the district at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan on Tuesday. She directed them to ensure strict compliance of ‘Safe School Vahan policy.’ The principals have been directed to submit a self declaration regarding the compliance of the policy in their respective schools within a week to avoid any action. (HT File Photo/For reference)

Safe School Vahan Policy norms make it mandatory for school buses to have CCTV cameras, fire extinguisher, attendant and staff with uniform, pollution control clearance, contact number of fire station, police, installation of speed governors, women attendant for girl students travelling in buses, first aid kits among others. Also, the buses should not be overloaded.

The school heads of schools, including private, government aided, government were apprised of the norms under the safe school vahan policy by the members of traffic police education cell. The principals have been directed to submit a self declaration regarding the compliance of the policy in their respective schools within a week to avoid any action. Schools have also been directed to make adequate parking arrangements so that traffic jams are not witnessed at the outside. The officials said strict action will be taken against the schools if they failed to comply with the rules. The information regarding compliance has to be submitted with the department or action will be taken against the schools as per Section 24 of the rules.

DC Sawhney said safety of students is an utmost priority and administration will not accept any negligence or excuses in this regard. The schools will have to implement the policy strictly to avoid action by the administration. She also directed the school managements to form committees at thier level for implementation of the policy.

The DC appealed to school managements to sensitise the parents about safety of students and ask them to send their children in safe transportation. The management should apprise the administration if someone opts for unsafe modes of transportation and required action will be taken by the authorities.

She also appealed to the schools to spread voter awareness among the students and parents to achieve the target of maximum voter participation in the Lok Sabha elections.

Regional transport authority (RTA) secretary Randeep Singh Heer, district education officer Harjinder Singh, district child protection officer (DCPO) Rashmi, officials of traffic police and traffic education cell among others were present in the meeting.