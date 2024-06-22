Ludhiana DC directs MC to speed up cleaning of Buddha Nullah

Deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney directed the drainage department and municipal corporation (MC) officials to ensure proper cleaning, desilting and strengthening of Buddha Nullah, Dhusi Bandh along Sutlej and all other nullahs of district on war footing before the onset of monsoon. Cleaning of the Buddha Nullah and other drains along the Sutlej river in Ludhiana is underway on war footing ahead of monsoon. (HT Photo)

While chairing a meeting in this regard at Bachat Bhawan, DC Sawhney directed the drainage department to clean all drains, including upstream and downstream of Buddha Nullah, especially near Tajpur Road and Balloke, to avoid the issue of overflow. MC officials were directed to ensure cleaning and strengthening of embankments of Buddha Nullah under their jurisdiction.

She also directed the sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) to ensure that flood-protection works in their areas are completed by the end of the month. She also directed them to ensure ample amounts of sandbags in stock. The SDMs have also been directed to have enough motor boats and ensure that their engines are in working order.

Several poclain machines have been deployed at different points of Buddha Nullah for desilting/cleaning purposes and tippers have also been deployed for shifting the silt/waste lifted out it. The process is carried out to increase its water carrying capacity, so that low lying areas in the vicinity of the city do not suffer during the rainy season.

Apart from this, machinery has also been deployed for cleaning the internal drains of the city including Dharampura drain/Dhokka Mohalla Nullah and Barewal drain. A poclain machine has been deployed at each of the internal drains and one additional JCB has also been deployed at Barewal drain. Three tippers have been deployed at each of the internal drains for shifting the silt/waste lifted out of the drains.

Road gullies are also being cleaned on a regular basis and majority of these have already been cleaned. Besides, cleaning of sewage is also being carried out in all the cities and towns of the district.

The commissioner mentioned that the district administration will remain fully vigil, so as to avoid any sort of untoward incident during the ensuing monsoon.

She stated that directions have already been issued to the officials to strengthen flood prone and sensitive places to minimise damage during any possible flood. She also added that the administration has already made adequate arrangements to meet contingencies.

She said daily monitoring of works and submission of detailed reports is a must while adding that any delay will not be tolerated and urged for a time-bound completion.

Officials were also instructed to finalise the duty roster for staff in the flood-control room and appoint senior officers on rotational basis to monitor the room.

“Furthermore, an evacuation plan in case of a flood was also discussed and sensitive areas along with safe relocation places for residents of flood-prone areas were directed to be identified,” said a statement.