Ludhiana DC flags off vans to sensitise farmers against stubble burning

In a bid to raise awareness among farmers about the adverse effects of stubble burning, deputy commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik has initiated a campaign by flagging off green vans equipped with audio systems that will traverse the district’s villages and encourage farmers not to burn stubble.

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik flagging off vans in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malik, while providing detailed information on this initiative, stated that these vans are part of the “stubble management campaign” undertaken by the department of agriculture, Ludhiana, during the ongoing paddy season. These vans will travel to every village in the district, educating farmers about the damages caused by stubble burning and appealing to them to refrain from this practice.

Present at the event, Dr Narinder Singh Beniwal, chief agricultural officer of the district, informed that last year, the district had achieved a significant reduction in stubble burning incidents, only possible with the cooperation of farmers. He highlighted that farmers were being honoured for their contribution to curbing stubble burning by utilising subsidised machinery. This year, 1,469 more machines have been approved for distribution to further combat stubble burning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malik further elaborated that the district witnessed the lowest incidents of stubble burning in recent years due to the active involvement of farmer groups, cooperative societies and panchayats. She urged farmers to make extensive use of the available agricultural machinery provided by the agriculture department to effectively manage stubble without resorting to burning.

Agricultural officer Jagdev Singh also encouraged farmers to make the most of the support provided by the department in managing stubble.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!