Ludhiana DC inaugurates AI lab at government school

Deputy commissioner (DC) Himanshu Jain on Tuesday inaugurated a robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) lab at Government Senior Secondary Smart School, describing it as a transformative initiative that will nurture innovation and technical skills among students. Encouraging students of the government school, PAU to make full use of the facility, Jain said today’s era is driven by artificial intelligence and advanced technologies. (HT Photo)

Accompanied by additional deputy commissioner Poonam Singh, assistant commissioner Payal Goyal and other officials, Jain said that the lab would serve as a hands-on learning space where students can turn ideas into reality through do-it-yourself projects and practical experimentation.

The deputy commissioner lauded five young students — Samaira Gupta, Prisha, Amaya, Nandini, and Pranay for their dedicated efforts in establishing the lab through crowdfunding.

Encouraging students of the government school, PAU to make full use of the facility, Jain said today’s era is driven by artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, and those who acquire these skills will play a significant role in the country’s future growth and development.

Hi-tech fitness gym inaugurated at Guru Nanak Stadium

DC Himanshu Jain on Tuesday inaugurated an upgraded hi-tech fitness gym equipped with ultra-modern machines and advanced training equipment at the Multipurpose Hall of Guru Nanak Stadium.

The state-of-the-art facility has been revamped and modernised at a cost of ₹73 lakh by the Punjab Government with the objective of providing world-class fitness and training infrastructure to athletes. The upgraded gym aims at strengthening the physical conditioning and performance of sportspersons. It features advanced strength-training and cardio equipment along with specialised fitness machines designed to cater to the needs of professional athletes DC Jain stated that the district administration is fully committed to providing top-class facilities and a professional training environment.