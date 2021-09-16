Ludhiana DC inaugurates job mela at SRS Government Polytechnic College for Girls

The District Bureau of Employment and Enterprise organised the third job mela at SRS Government Polytechnic College for Girls under the state government’s Ghar-Ghar Rozgar Mission.

After inaugurating the fair, deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma, accompanied by additional deputy commissioner (development)-cum-DBEE CEO Amit Kumar Panchal and deputy CEO Navdeep Singh, interacted with the youth and the employers.

He said that under Ghar-Ghar Rozgar, the state government led by Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh is providing a common platform to job seekers and job givers so that the former can get a job of their choice and the latter can choose the candidates as per their requirements.

Exhorting the students to avail maximum benefits of the job fairs, the DC said that the fourth mega job mela will be organised at CICU, Focal Point, on September 17.

He said that the interested youth can apply for the jobs either by registering themselves with the District Bureau of Employment & Enterprise at its office near Partap Chowk or on www.pgrkam.com.