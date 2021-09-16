Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana DC inaugurates job mela at SRS Government Polytechnic College for Girls
The job mela was organised by the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprise under the state government’s Ghar Ghar Rozgar Mission.
The job mela was organised by the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprise under the state government’s Ghar Ghar Rozgar Mission.
chandigarh news

Ludhiana DC inaugurates job mela at SRS Government Polytechnic College for Girls

The District Bureau of Employment and Enterprise organised the third job mela at SRS Government Polytechnic College for Girls under the state government’s Ghar-Ghar Rozgar Mission
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 02:31 AM IST

The District Bureau of Employment and Enterprise organised the third job mela at SRS Government Polytechnic College for Girls under the state government’s Ghar-Ghar Rozgar Mission.

After inaugurating the fair, deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma, accompanied by additional deputy commissioner (development)-cum-DBEE CEO Amit Kumar Panchal and deputy CEO Navdeep Singh, interacted with the youth and the employers.

He said that under Ghar-Ghar Rozgar, the state government led by Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh is providing a common platform to job seekers and job givers so that the former can get a job of their choice and the latter can choose the candidates as per their requirements.

Exhorting the students to avail maximum benefits of the job fairs, the DC said that the fourth mega job mela will be organised at CICU, Focal Point, on September 17.

He said that the interested youth can apply for the jobs either by registering themselves with the District Bureau of Employment & Enterprise at its office near Partap Chowk or on www.pgrkam.com.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.