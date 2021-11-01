Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana DC, police chief inspect Kadiyana mining site

The Ludhiana deputy commissioner and police chief took stock of the mining operations at the de-silting site. (Hindustan Times)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 11:53 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

To keep a check on illegal mining in the district, deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma and police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar inspected the Kadiyana mining site on Monday evening.

Accompanied by joint commissioner of police J Elanchezhian, they took stock of the mining operations at the de-silting site and said that as per the directions of Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, the administration is committed to keep a vigil on illegal mining and ensure that sand is sold at the government’s fixed rate, which is 9 per cubic feet at mining site (excluding transportation charges).

They said that joint teams of the administration and police have been formed and directed to be extra vigilant and take immediate action against those involved in illegal mining. They added that the teams will carry out surprise checking round-the-clock to ensure adherence to orders.

In the morning, teams led by SDMs Dr Vineet Kumar, Jagdeep Sehgal and police officers checked the Chuhrwal, Boot and Mazarakalan sites.

