Ludhiana DC releases 1cr for Baba Vishwakarma Mandir’s renovation

Ludhiana DC Varinder Kumar Sharma on Saturday handed over a cheque of 1 crore, to be used for renovation purposes of mandir, to the Committee of Baba Vishwakarma Mandir
Ludhiana DC Varinder informed that the amount for Baba Vishwakarma Mandir’s renovation has been released out of the discretionary quota of Punjab finance minister’s Small Savings Award Money for the year 2021-22 (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Jan 02, 2022 03:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

District deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Saturday handed over a cheque of 1 crore to the Committee of Baba Vishwakarma Mandir.

The amount would be used for renovation purposes.

Ludhiana Central MLA Surinder Dawar, present at the occasion, said Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal had announced an amount of 1crore for the renovation and beautification of Baba Vishwakarma Mandir in Miller Ganj. He expressed gratitude to CM Charanjit Singh Channi, finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal and Punjab government for fulfilling their promise.

DC Varinder informed that the amount has been released out of the discretionary quota of Punjab finance minister’s Small Savings Award Money for the year 2021-22.

