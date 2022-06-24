Ludhiana DC takes stock of flood preparations ahead of monsoons

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik and other officials on Thursday evening reviewed ongoing flood preparation works ahead of the monsoons.

The DC visited areas along the Sidhwan Canal including Dakha Rajwaha in Saroh village, Kailpur Waraich and Bhattian and reviewed cleanliness works being carried out by the irrigation department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She also visited areas along the Buddha Nullah and Khairabait Complex where flood protection works are going on in full swing.

Malik directed the authorities to complete the flood protection works before the onset of rains so that people don’t face any problems.

She also inspected the strengthening work being carried out at the Dhussi Bandh on the banks of Sutlej river to avoid erosion of land. Officials from drainage department told the DC that all the ongoing works will be completed before the arrival of monsoon.

Malik said that a 24X7 flood control room has already been set up at the district administrative complex to keep a close tab over the situation.