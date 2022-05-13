Ludhiana DC urges parents to get kids above 12 years vaccinated

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Friday urged school principals, teachers and parents to encourage their children to get vaccinated at the earliest to weed out Covid-19.

Malik said vaccination helps in fighting the Covid, even if one gets infected.

Malik said to cover maximum children above 12 years of age, special vaccination camps are being organised in schools. Children can visit any other camp too if they want to get vaccinated, she added.

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC, Jagraon)-cum-nodal officer (vaccination) Nayan Jassal said people who are yet to receive their second dose should also come forward and get themselves fully vaccinated.

“Some people still have the misconception that Covid-19 vaccination is not safe and that is why, they are reluctant to come forward,” she said, adding that if anyone wants to travel to any part of the globe, they require a vaccine passport certificate, which they would get only when they are fully vaccinated.

Mega Vaccination camp: 9,342 children vaccinated

A mega vaccination camp was organised on Friday in different schools across the district.

Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh said 12,186 persons were vaccinated free of cost at 339 locations across the district, out of which 9,342 were children.

During the camp, the first and second doses were administered to children.

District immunisation officer Dr Manisha Khanna said residents between 12–14 years, 15–17 years, 18 years and above were vaccinated during the camp.