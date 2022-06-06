Ludhiana | DC urges residents to close ranks to preserve environment

Deputy commissioner (DC) Surbhi Malik on Sunday launched a special plantation drive on the banks of Sidhwan Canal to mark the World Environment Day.

Batting for the preservation of natural resources such as water, air and soil, the DC said health of our natural resources determines the health of the entire human race on this planet which is the key to a healthy society. While lauding the efforts of NGO— Lets Clean Ludhiana Foundation, she kick-started the drive to plant saplings of flower trees. She also thanked such NGOs for playing a crucial role in keeping the city clean and green.

Meanwhile, the DC also participated in an event held by City Needs NGO where she appealed to the entire humanity to come forward to preserve air, water and soil. She termed the act of environment preservation as a true service to humanity.

She also urged the farmers to not set ablaze crop residue as it not only pollutes the environment but also kills key nutrients in the soil. The DC said since this mission cannot be achieved without the support and cooperation of public, it was the need of the hour to take a pledge to protect the environment.