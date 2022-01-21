Ludhiana DCP extends ban on loud music ahead of students’ final exams

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Varinder Singh Brar, who has additional charge of joint commissioner of police (JCP, head quarters), imposed plentiful of bans in the city and issued handful of orders on Thursday.

Ban on loud music, songs promoting liquor and drugs

Citing final exams of students, DCP has extended a ban on playing loud music and DJ between 10 pm to 6 am. He said permission should be sought for playing DJ, loudspeakers in any kind of function between 10 pm to 6 am.

DCP also extended the ban on songs promoting consumption of liquor and drugs during live music concerts in the city. In the orders issued on Thursday, the commissioner of police said such songs instigate clashes among the youngsters and also invoke youths to consume liquor and drugs.

The orders will be effective for next two months.

Ban on open sale of acid, tobacco

Sale of tobacco has also been banned in the city to deter spitting in the open. DCP said people who chew tobacco used to spit here and there in the city, which could cause the spread of coronavirus in the city.

DCP has extended the ban on open sale of acid for two months and asked traders to renew their licenses timely to avoid police action.

Traders have been directed to collect photocopies of the identity proof of the buyer and not sell acid to customers below 18 years of age. Institutions and organisations that use acid for different purposes, have been directed to maintain the record of acid use and depute nodal officers to ensure that the chemical is not used anywhere with wrong intentions.

No crackers, firearms during marriage procession

Bursting crackers during a marriage procession could land ‘baratis’ in jail, as the commissioner of police has banned bursting crackers on busy roads under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

In his orders, the police chief said, “As most part of a road is covered by the procession, bursting crackers on the road adds to the woes of the commuters.”

DCP has also banned carrying weapons in marriage palaces during functions. The ban will be effective for two months. Marriage palace owners have been ordered to make sure that no guest carries weapons. He also said that if any incident has happened the police will also take stern action against the marriage palace owner.

DCP has banned the use of drone cameras in the city. If someone needs drones for coverage of a marriage function, rally or other purpose, they will have to take permission from ministry of home affairs, 15 days prior to the event

ATMs, parking lot alerted

Amid the loot at ATMs in Punjab, DCP has ordered banks to depute security guards at ATMs. In his order issued under Section 144 of the CrPC, the top cop said during this time, no ATM would be allowed to be open without security personnel. These orders would remain in force till next two months.

DCP has ordered that at least one security personnel be deputed at all ATMs located under the jurisdiction of Ludhiana police commissionerate from 8pm to 6am daily.

Parking lot contractors and their employees have been asked to keep record of people coming for parking their vehicles and report to the police if anyone does not come to pick his or her vehicles for one week.

According to the DCP, the miscreants used to steal vehicles from public places and then hide in parking lots. After someday, when the matter dies down, they used to pick the vehicles and then use it in some criminal activity.

DCP has also extended the ban on begging in the city. The police chief said beggars were most active around religious places and roundabouts on city roads.

CCTVs must at petrol pumps

DCP also ordered owners of petrol pumps, LPG gas agencies, marriage palaces and money exchange shops to install CCTV cameras in their premises within 30 days. The police chief said the establishments can be targeted by miscreants to rob cash and other valuables. He told the establishments to be more vigilant to avoid such incidents.

No sale, breeding of Thai Magur fish

The DCP has banned the sale and breeding of Thai Magur fish in all areas falling under the jurisdiction of Ludhiana police commissionerate. As per the order, the fish is harmful to health, but smuggled from other countries for meagre financial gains. This fish preys on its own breed and also harms village ponds and animals.