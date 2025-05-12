Ludhiana: Deadline pushed back 6th time, basketball court at Guru Nanak Stadium still under construction

The indoor basketball court at Guru Nanak Stadium, being built under the Smart City Mission, continues to remain a work in progress, despite several missed deadlines. Initially set to be completed by March 31, the project is still under construction. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Initially set to be completed by March 31, the project has seen its timeline pushed back repeatedly. After missing the initial target, the deadline was first extended to June 2024, then December 2024, followed by January 2025, and then March 31. When April passed without completion, the deadline was pushed to May 31. This marks the sixth time the deadline has been revised.

The constant delays prompted the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) to impose a ₹10 lakh penalty on the contractor for slow pace of work in March. In January, Union minister of state for railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, had also criticised the civic body for failing to deliver the project on time.

With the delay dragging on, over 150 basketball players who regularly train at the stadium have been forced to manage during odd hours in limited space. Teja Singh Dhaliwal, general secretary of the Punjab Basketball Association, expressed his concern, stating, “Due to the lack of space, players begin practice as early as 4 in the morning and sometimes train as late as 11 in the evening. The new court, once ready, will ease pressure and give our athletes access to a world-class facility.”

Designed to host two matches simultaneously, the new indoor court is expected to boost both training and competition levels by saving time and increasing participation. The single court available currently lacks enough space for the growing number of players.

District sports officer Kuldeep Chugh stated, “Almost 80-85% of the work is done. We are optimistic that the May 31 deadline will be met. Once completed, the district would have three indoor basketball courts, which will be a big plus for local talent.”