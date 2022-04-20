Ludhiana | Deadlock over dumping waste in Rasoolra village ends

In a major respite for residents of Khanna, the deadlock over dumping waste in Rasoolra village ended after the municipal council assured the protesters that the dump site will be shifted soon.

The residents of Rasoolra village, along with those from Baho Majra, Ikolaha, Bhattian and others, had started an indefinite strike, demanding shifting of the dump site after a major fire broke out here on April 14. Stating that the frequent fire incidents were endangering the health of residents, they had sought immediate shifting of the dump.

Amid the impasse, garbage lifting from Khanna town was affected. Garbage had been accumulating on road for the past four days, with residents complaining of foul smell and unhealthy conditions.

As the issue escalated, Khanna sub-divisional magistrate Manjit Kaur and municipal council officials conducted a meeting with the protesting villagers on Tuesday and assured that the council will identify some other place for establishing a landfill.

Rasoolra village sarpanch Gurdeep Singh said the site is reserved for establishing a sewer treatment plant (STP), but authorities started dumping waste here. “The SDM has assured that the process to shift the dump will commence in two months.We have allowed the authorities to dump the waste for now.”

Despite repeated attempts, SDM Manjit Kaur was not available for comments.

