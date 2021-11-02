Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Defunct streetlights to play a spoilsport during Diwali

Ludhiana MC chief Pardeep Sabharwal said contractor company officials have already been directed to ensure all streetlights were functional, not only near Diwali but on regular days too
Defunct streetlights in Model Town in Ludhiana on Monday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/Hindustan Times)
By Harsimran Singh Batra, Ludhiana

At a time when Ludhiana is gearing up to celebrate Diwali, defunct LED streetlights in different parts of the city are playing a spoilsport during the festival of lights.

As per residents and councillors, the non-functional streetlights on main roads and residential areas also increase the chances of snatching and other crimes.

Many people had been complaining against the same in Model Town Extension, Dugri, Bahadurke Road, Bhamiyan Road, BRS Nagar, Field Ganj, and Haibowal among other areas. They say the company that has been given the contract to look after the lights does not pay heed to their issues despite repeated complaints. They express resentment over the municipal corporation’s failure in taking any action against the contractor.

Leader of Opposition in the MC House, SAD councillor Jaspal Giaspura also slammed the authorities for making tall claims of cancelling the company’s contract, but not doing anything on the ground level. He said, “The issue has been discussed in MC House meetings several times. Streetlights on main roads of my ward are still lying defunct. In many areas, the problem is persistent for around four months. MC officials had stated that all the lights will be repaired before Diwali, but the ground reality is different.”

One of the residents of Shastri Nagar, Monty, said that streetlights on the lane leading to his house near Tirkona park on Model Town-Jawaddi road have been lying defunct for over a week now. “There is always a fear of any accident or snatching. Complaints have also been submitted with MC officials , but to no avail,” he added.

One of the MC officials, while requesting anonymity, said that a large number of complaints were pending with the company, but a small number of staffers has been deputed by, which affects the work.

Even councillors from the Congress criticised the MC and company for delaying the installation of around 15,000 new streetlights. Over one lakh LED streetlights have already been installed in the city, as claimed by contractor company officials.

Congress councillor from ward number 68 Baljinder Bunty said due to delay in installation, many of the areas will be left in dark during Diwali too. “The MC should expedite the process,” he added.

MC chief Pardeep Sabharwal said contractor company officials have already been directed to ensure all streetlights were functional, not only near Diwali but on regular days too. “The situation has improved as more men and machinery has been pressed into service after the MC tightened the noose around the company. The staff has also been directed to keep a check on the non-functional lights and get those repaired. Steps are also being taken to ensure installation of new lights at missing points as soon as possible,” he added.

