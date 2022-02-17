Ludhiana | Delay in paying interest to retired staffer costs DEO her salary

After the Ludhiana district education officer failed to pay 9% interest against delay in releasing retirement funds to a former block primary education officer, a local court ordered that the DEO’s salary be attached.

The court has summoned the DEO on February 18 to explain why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against her. Despite the DEO submitting an undertaking dated December 15,2021 the department failed to release the benefits.

The order of salary attachment was pronounced against the plea submitted by the counsel of the applicant, Rajwinder Kaur, who said that the amount had not been cleared by the department. Meanwhile, Bhagwant Singh, counsel for the judgment debtors,said the bill submitted in the treasury could not be cleared due to some objections.

“The defiance is palpably without any lawful justification. Such reckless and contumacious conduct cannot be condoned. In view of the above the salary of the DEO is ordered to be attached and she is directed to come present in person before the court on February 18, 2022 and show cause as to why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against her,” read the orders by the court of Harsimranjit Singh, civil judge (senior division), Ludhiana.

A senior official in the education department said the delay was on part of the finance department and not the local education department.

“The officials here have submitted repeated requests to the officials concerned in the finance department asking them to release the money to Rajwant Kaur, but the same has not been done so far. Officers in Ludhiana do not have the authority to release the funds, but can only request state authorities to do the same,” the official said.

The Case

Rajwant Kaur retired from the local education department in 2017 as BPEO. According to her petition, the department delayed the release of her retirement benefits and funds, following which she sought interest for the same.

Last year, the court ordered the education department to pay her 9% interest. After the department failed to comply with the orders, the court on October 13, 2021, issued a warrant of property attachment to the education department.

The counsel for the respondents on October 29, 2021 submitted an affidavit in the court agreeing to pay the interest to the applicant. The department sought more time to make the payment, but failed to do so.

