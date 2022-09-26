Ludhiana: Dental college assistant hostel warden found dead in water tank

A man working as an assistant hostel warden at Baba Jaswant Singh Dental College, Hospital and Research Institute in Moti Nagar, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a water tank on campus on Saturday night.

On Sunday afternoon, the deceased’s relatives and former employees of the college staged a protest outside the premises, accusing the college management of harassing students and staff members and also burnt an effigy.

The assistant hostel warden lived on campus and a relative of the deceased alleged that the college management did not allow them to enter the premises to meet his family.

Some students of college also took to social media accusing the college management of harassing staffers and students. Some hostellers have sought a fair investigation and stern action against management members found guilty of harassing the deceased.

Moti Nagar police suspect that the assistant warden has committed suicide and have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure based on the statement of his wife. She alleged that her husband was overworked due to pressure from the warden.

The body was discovered after some students saw the deceased’s slippers near a water tank on the third floor of the building. They called his family members and his 16-year-old son identified his father’s slippers. Then, they fished the body out of the water tank and rushed him to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Inspector Sanjiv Kapoor, station house officer at Moti Nagar police station, said the assistant warden was captured on CCTV going upstairs alone. The inspector added that the postmortem report also revealed that he had died of drowning.

He is survived by his wife and two sons. He was a librarian earlier and was deputed as the assistant warden two years back.

Amarjeet Singh, a spokesperson of the college, said that some former employees are trying to defame the college by levelling allegations against the management. He said they will demand that a fair inquiry be conducted by police, adding that they will support the deceased’s family.

