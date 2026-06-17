Ludhiana: Deputy mayor pulls up officials over inaction on illegal constructions

Deputy mayor Prince Johar questioned the municipal corporation’s failure to act against alleged illegal constructions in the city, claiming that officials had taken no action despite being provided details of 40 such buildings nearly three months ago.

The matter was raised at the F&CC meeting held in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Raising the issue during the Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) meeting, Johar said he had repeatedly flagged the matter before civic authorities and had also brought it up at an earlier meeting of the committee. “I had submitted a list of 40 such buildings located in Zones C and D around three months ago. I raised the issue in the previous F&CC meeting as well, but no action has been taken so far,” Johar said.

According to the deputy mayor, officials did not provide a detailed response during Monday’s meeting and only assured the committee that action would be taken.

Municipal town planner Vijay Kumar said the matter had been marked to the Assistant Town Planner of Zone D for verification. “I have asked the official concerned to identify the buildings cited by the deputy mayor, check whether the building plans have been duly approved and submit a detailed report,” he said. The issue figured prominently during the F&CC meeting, which discussed around 80 agenda items on Monday. The committee, considered the apex decision-making body of the civic corporation, is expected to continue its deliberations through the week, with nearly 400 agenda items listed for consideration. Among the key decisions taken during the meeting, the committee discussed and cleared three projects related to the construction of retaining walls along Buddha Nullah ahead of the monsoon season. The projects carry a combined estimated cost of around ₹6 crore.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Mayor Inderjit Kaur said the civic body would attempt to complete the works before the onset of the monsoon. “We will try to get this done before the monsoon arrives,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mayor Inderjit Kaur said the civic body would attempt to complete the works before the onset of the monsoon. “We will try to get this done before the monsoon arrives,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The committee also directed officials to expedite pending sewerage works at the Haibowal Dairy Complex after dairy owners complained of recurring wastewater accumulation in the area. Meanwhile, the F&CC rejected a proposal worth approximately ₹13 lakh for installation of decorative pots in front of a house in Ludhiana North. So far, the committee has discussed agenda items relating mainly to Zones A and B, while the remaining proposals are expected to be taken up in subsequent meetings later this week.

Deputy mayor Prince Johar questioned the municipal corporation’s failure to act against alleged illegal constructions in the city, claiming that officials had taken no action despite being provided details of 40 such buildings nearly three months ago.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Raising the issue during the Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) meeting, Johar said he had repeatedly flagged the matter before civic authorities and had also brought it up at an earlier meeting of the committee. “I had submitted a list of 40 such buildings located in Zones C and D around three months ago. I raised the issue in the previous F&CC meeting as well, but no action has been taken so far,” Johar said.

According to the deputy mayor, officials did not provide a detailed response during Monday’s meeting and only assured the committee that action would be taken.

Municipal town planner Vijay Kumar said the matter had been marked to the Assistant Town Planner of Zone D for verification. “I have asked the official concerned to identify the buildings cited by the deputy mayor, check whether the building plans have been duly approved and submit a detailed report,” he said. The issue figured prominently during the F&CC meeting, which discussed around 80 agenda items on Monday. The committee, considered the apex decision-making body of the civic corporation, is expected to continue its deliberations through the week, with nearly 400 agenda items listed for consideration. Among the key decisions taken during the meeting, the committee discussed and cleared three projects related to the construction of retaining walls along Buddha Nullah ahead of the monsoon season. The projects carry a combined estimated cost of around ₹6 crore.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mayor Inderjit Kaur said the civic body would attempt to complete the works before the onset of the monsoon. “We will try to get this done before the monsoon arrives,” she said.

The committee also directed officials to expedite pending sewerage works at the Haibowal Dairy Complex after dairy owners complained of recurring wastewater accumulation in the area. Meanwhile, the F&CC rejected a proposal worth approximately ₹13 lakh for installation of decorative pots in front of a house in Ludhiana North. So far, the committee has discussed agenda items relating mainly to Zones A and B, while the remaining proposals are expected to be taken up in subsequent meetings later this week.