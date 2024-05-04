Ludhiana: Despite 2-lakh fine, overcharging prevails at veggie market parking

Despite the district mandi officer imposing a fine of ₹2 lakh on the parking contractor a few days ago, visitors alleged that attendants continue to flout regulations by overcharging at the city mandi. The parking lot near the vegetable market is out of the biggest in the city. Visitors at the vegetable market parking lot allege that they are being forced to pay double the fee, being denied entry if they refuse. (Mansih/HT)

According to the visitors, they are sometimes being charged twice the prescribe rates. They added that despite the board issuing instructions for granting electronic slips, the attendants continue to use offline slips for the vehicles.

Last week, the district mandi officer had conducted surprise inspections at the parking lot and found various violations, including overcharging and use of offline slips.

Despite the fine, visitors allege that the contractor has shown little regard for the rules. A number of visitors also claimed that parking attendants are issuing multiple entry slips and even issuing car or jeep slips to the three-wheelers, allegedly with a motive of charging higher.

District mandi officer Gurmatpal Singh said, “I will take strict action against the contractor. I have directed the market committee secretary to issue another notice as people are complaining about the overcharging at the market.”

Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sahwney said, “I have directed the district mandi officer to take action against the contractor who was recently fined ₹2 lakh in this regard.”

A visitor, who wished not be names, expressed frustration about being overcharged. “I was shocked when the parking attendant demanded double the usual fee. According to the information, parking attendants are authorised to take ₹25 from four-wheelers but are taking ₹50. If someone refuses to give the said amount, the attendants do not allow them to enter the market. It is unfair that we have to pay exorbitant amounts for parking, especially when the authorities have already taken action against the contractor,” the visitor said.

Another visitor Jagjot Singh echoed similar sentiments and said, “It is disappointing to see that despite the fine imposed by the district mandi officer, the contractor continues to overcharge visitors. It is high time the authorities take strict action to ensure that such malpractices are eradicated.”

The contract for the mandi parking lot was awarded to the contractor just last month and since, complaints about multiple violations have come to fore, raising concerns among visitors and authorities.