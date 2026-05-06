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Ludhiana: Development works stalled as civic body awaits release of 56 crore

Officials said the MC has submitted bills worth ₹13 crore to the treasury for various development projects from the sanctioned amount and is awaiting their clearance

Published on: May 06, 2026 03:48 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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Several development works in the city have stalled as the municipal corporation awaits release of 56 crore sanctioned recently, delaying payments to contractors executing ongoing projects.

Contractors unwilling to proceed without clearance of running bills, say officials. (HT File)

According to MC officials, the finance department has cleared 56 crore for the civic body to make payments for ongoing development works. However, the funds are yet to be released.

Officials said the MC has submitted bills worth 13 crore to the treasury for various development projects from the sanctioned amount and is awaiting their clearance.

Among the projects hit by the delay is the 4.4 crore reconstruction of Gill Road between the canal and Janta Chowk. Work on the key stretch began last month, but the contractor stopped operations after removing the old asphalt layer.

The contractor has submitted a running bill of 88 lakh for

the work completed so far and has refused to resume construction until pending dues are cleared.

 
municipal corporation
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Development works stalled as civic body awaits release of 56 crore
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Development works stalled as civic body awaits release of 56 crore
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