Ludhiana DGP issues directions to deal with crime against women, children

Director general of police (DGP) community affairs division and women affairs Gurpreet Kaur Deo visited Ludhiana and convened a meeting to review the services of SAANJH and Punjab Police mahila mitras (PPMM) on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the meeting, she also discussed the cases of crime against women and children and issued directions for timely completion of investigations.

Deo issued directions about the delivery of services such as police clearance certificate, NOCs for Kartarpur Corridor and arm licence verification. She enquired about the status of the services and also asked the officials to monitor the staff.

The DGP suggested the officials to call on some of the persons and talk to them about their experience, who had availed the service to keep check on corrupt practices. She also directed the officials to ensure the services are provided timely.

The DGP also checked the progress in the cases related to crime against women and children, especially rape and cases registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. She discussed some of the individual cases in which the investigation was pending and laid emphasis on improvement of investigation skills and speedy disposal of complaints. DGP directed the officials to ensure prompt investigation and timely completion of investigation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu, inspector general of police (IG, Ludhiana zone) Kaustubh Sharma, senior superintendent of police (Ludhiana rural) Harjit Singh, joint commissioner of police Saumya Mishra and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.